Bills' Deonte Thompson: Questionable for Chiefs
Thompson (ankle) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Starting receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Jordan Matthews are also listed as questionable, so the team's receiving situation is one big question mark entering Sunday's game, and that's coming from a group that's been highly inconsistent all season as it is. Even though Thompson has two good fantasy games out of his four with the Bills after signing on midseason, we'd probably avoid using him unless both of the aforementioned teammates were on the inactive list come Sunday morning. Zay Jones is probably a better play in the likely event Benjamin sits after not practicing all week.
