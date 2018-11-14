The Bills signed Thompson to a contract Wednesday.

This will be Thompson's third stint with the Bills. He returns to the team after being cut loose by the Cowboys, with whom he appeared in eight games this season and hauled in 14 of 20 targets for 124 yards. Thompson adds depth to a Buffalo wideout corps that has struggled most of the season, but the group showed some life in the 41-10 win over the Jets in Week 10. As the season progresses, Thompson's fantasy upside hinges on his ability to develop chemistry with rookie quarterback Josh Allen. Until a connection on that front develops, the speedy wideout is off the fantasy radar.

