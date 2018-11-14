Bills' Deonte Thompson: Reaches deal with Buffalo
The Bills signed Thompson to a contract Wednesday.
This will be Thompson's third stint with the Bills. He returns to the team after being cut loose by the Cowboys, with whom he appeared in eight games this season and hauled in 14 of 20 targets for 124 yards. Thompson adds depth to a Buffalo wideout corps that has struggled most of the season, but the group showed some life in the 41-10 win over the Jets in Week 10. As the season progresses, Thompson's fantasy upside hinges on his ability to develop chemistry with rookie quarterback Josh Allen. Until a connection on that front develops, the speedy wideout is off the fantasy radar.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...