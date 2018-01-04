Thompson (shoulder) participated in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The exact capacity Thompson was able to participate in won't be known until the Bills release their official practice report, but after sitting out Wednesday's session, Thompson looks to be trending in the right direction heading into the weekend. Another practice Friday would bode well for Thompson's status for Sunday's playoff game in Jacksonville.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories