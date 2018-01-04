Bills' Deonte Thompson: Returns to practice Thursday
Thompson (shoulder) participated in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The exact capacity Thompson was able to participate in won't be known until the Bills release their official practice report, but after sitting out Wednesday's session, Thompson looks to be trending in the right direction heading into the weekend. Another practice Friday would bode well for Thompson's status for Sunday's playoff game in Jacksonville.
