Bills' Deonte Thompson: Signs with Bills
Thompson signed a contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Thompson was released by the Bears a little less than a week ago but it didn't take long for the six-year pro to find a new home. The Bills now have six wideouts on the active roster but Thompson made be utilized more as a return man - as he was for the Bears the past three seasons. To make room for the veteran, the Bills released running back Joe Banyard.
