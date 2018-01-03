Bills' Deonte Thompson: Sits out wednesday's practice
Thompson (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Thompson injured his shoulder in a practice last Thursday and ended up playing in Buffalo's regular-season finale against the Dolphins, so the assumption is that the Bills are managing his pain ahead of Sunday's playoff game against Jacksonville. Thompson's return to at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday would give more credence to that thought, however.
