Thompson (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Thompson injured his shoulder in a practice last Thursday and ended up playing in Buffalo's regular-season finale against the Dolphins, so the assumption is that the Bills are managing his pain ahead of Sunday's playoff game against Jacksonville. Thompson's return to at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday would give more credence to that thought, however.

