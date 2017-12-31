Bills' Deonte Thompson: Suits up Sunday
Thompson (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Thompson caught four passes for 91 yards in Week 16's loss to New England, so as long as his shoulder holds up the wideout could make a mark in Sunday's contest, with Kelvin Benjamin playing through a knee issue and Zay Jones having faded of late.
