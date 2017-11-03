Bills' Deonte Thompson: Team-high reception, yardage totals
Thompson brought in seven of 10 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 34-21 loss to the Jets.
The veteran has made his mark in two of the three games he's donned a Bills uniform for, as he'd also posted four catches for 107 yards in Week 7 versus the Buccaneers. Thompson brought in his first touchdown with his new club in the fourth quarter, securing a 26-yard dart from Tyrod Taylor with 4:10 to play. While the aforementioned pair of performances have been encouraging, the 28-year-old appears slated for a slide down the depth chart upon the expected debut of the recently acquired Kelvin Benjamin in Week 10. However, the knee injury of unknown severity suffered by Zay Jones in Thursday's contest could also result in Thompson retaining a solid role in the passing game for the time being.
More News
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...