Thompson brought in seven of 10 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 34-21 loss to the Jets.

The veteran has made his mark in two of the three games he's donned a Bills uniform for, as he'd also posted four catches for 107 yards in Week 7 versus the Buccaneers. Thompson brought in his first touchdown with his new club in the fourth quarter, securing a 26-yard dart from Tyrod Taylor with 4:10 to play. While the aforementioned pair of performances have been encouraging, the 28-year-old appears slated for a slide down the depth chart upon the expected debut of the recently acquired Kelvin Benjamin in Week 10. However, the knee injury of unknown severity suffered by Zay Jones in Thursday's contest could also result in Thompson retaining a solid role in the passing game for the time being.