Anderson announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Anderson is calling it a career after 15 NFL seasons. A career backup, Anderson totaled 10,878 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions across 78 appearances for the Browns, Cardinals, Panthers, and Bills. His retirement means that Matt Barkley will likely be the backup quarterback in Buffalo in 2019.

