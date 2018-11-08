Anderson (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Anderson remains embedded in the NFL's concussion protocol, and his failure to practice in any capacity since sustaining the head injury Oct. 29 suggests he hasn't made much tangible progress in his recovery. Per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Anderson was in attendance for practice but wasn't spotted with a helmet, with Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo later relaying that the signal-caller merely worked out with trainers on the side before calling it a day. The Bills were hopeful earlier in the week that Anderson would pass through the five-step protocol and be available to start Sunday against the Jets, but that looks far from certain at this juncture.

