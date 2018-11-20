Bills' Derek Anderson: Dons helmet for practice
Anderson (concussion) was spotted with a helmet at Tuesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. The quarterback still remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, however, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
While Anderson still needs to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol, his presence on the field Tuesday at least suggests he's progressed to the point of participating in light football activity. Anderson previously hadn't been wearing his helmet at any of the Bills' practices since suffering the head injury Oct. 29 against the Patriots. It appears the veteran signal-caller will have a realistic shot at clearing the protocol prior to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but he may have dropped from second to third in the pecking order at quarterback behind Matt Barkley, who shined in the Bills' Week 10 win over the Jets while both Anderson and No. 1 option Josh Allen (elbow) were sidelined.
