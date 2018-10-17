Bills' Derek Anderson: Gets Week 7 starting nod
Coach Sean McDermott announced that Anderson will start Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Josh Allen considered week-to-week with an elbow injury, Anderson will step into the No. 1 role despite having only joined Buffalo just over a week ago. After Nathan Peterman forfeited the starting role after Week 1 and struggled in relief of Allen in the Week 6 loss to the Texans, Anderson was deemed the more palatable alternative while the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft rehabs the elbow injury. Given the poor state of the Bills' receiving corps in addition to his own limitations as a passer, the 35-year-old Anderson likely won't make for an appealing fantasy option in one-quarterback leagues during his run as starter.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?