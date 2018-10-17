Coach Sean McDermott announced that Anderson will start Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Josh Allen considered week-to-week with an elbow injury, Anderson will step into the No. 1 role despite having only joined Buffalo just over a week ago. After Nathan Peterman forfeited the starting role after Week 1 and struggled in relief of Allen in the Week 6 loss to the Texans, Anderson was deemed the more palatable alternative while the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft rehabs the elbow injury. Given the poor state of the Bills' receiving corps in addition to his own limitations as a passer, the 35-year-old Anderson likely won't make for an appealing fantasy option in one-quarterback leagues during his run as starter.

