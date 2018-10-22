Anderson will get the start Week 8 against New England, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson's four-turnover, 175-yard performance in Sunday's 37-5 loss to Indianapolis wasn't enough to lose the starting job, as Josh Allen (elbow) still isn't ready and Nathan Peterman has been a complete disaster. The Bills are likely to be overmatched on Monday Night Football, though their defense has at least put up at fight in home games this year.