Bills' Derek Anderson: Healthy scratch Week 15
Anderson is once again inactive Sunday against Detroit, despite having cleared concussion protocol.
Anderson could be available if Buffalo needed him on the active roster, but the team will instead roll with Josh Allen as the starter and Matt Barkley as the primary backup.
