Anderson completed 22 of 39 passes for 290 yards and an interception in Monday night's 25-6 loss to the Patriots. He also lost a fumble while being sacked three times.

Anderson was forced into a slightly early exit after taking a hit with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. While that will leave his status in need of monitoring ahead of Week 9's visit from the Bears, it'll also be worth seeing if rookie first-rounder Josh Allen (elbow) gets closer to returning. The notorious Nathan Peterman is Buffalo's only other quarterback, and although Anderson's case wasn't helped by a poor running game Monday, his interception that was returned 84 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter was the kind of sight that the Bills hoped benching Peterman for him would save them from.