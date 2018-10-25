Bills' Derek Anderson: Logs limited practice Thursday
Anderson (back/calf) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Anderson is evidently a little banged up after his first regular-season action of the season in Week 7's 37-5 loss to the Colts, but he's nonetheless slated to start Monday night's game against the Patriots, with Josh Allen still dealing with an elbow injury. Given the overall state of the Bills passing game, Anderson isn't a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 8. His best shot at relevance on that front is if the Bills end up playing from behind Monday and Anderson is forced to challenge New England's beatable pass defense in the process.
