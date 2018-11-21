Anderson (concussion) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, Anderson still hasn't cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. The fact that Anderson is merely practicing in some capacity after failing to do so since Week 8 suggests that he's at least made noteworthy progressing coming out of the Bills' bye week. After starting in his last appearance Oct. 29 against the Patriots, Anderson will likely prepare for a second- or third-string role if available this weekend with Josh Allen (elbow) on track to rejoin the starting lineup.

