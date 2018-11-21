Bills' Derek Anderson: Logs limited practice
Anderson (concussion) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, Anderson still hasn't cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. The fact that Anderson is merely practicing in some capacity after failing to do so since Week 8 suggests that he's at least made noteworthy progressing coming out of the Bills' bye week. After starting in his last appearance Oct. 29 against the Patriots, Anderson will likely prepare for a second- or third-string role if available this weekend with Josh Allen (elbow) on track to rejoin the starting lineup.
More News
-
Bills' Derek Anderson: Dons helmet for practice•
-
Bills' Derek Anderson: Remains in protocol•
-
Bills' Derek Anderson: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Derek Anderson: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
Bills' Derek Anderson: Deemed non-participant in practice•
-
Bills' Derek Anderson: Still not practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...