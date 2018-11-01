Anderson (concussion) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Anderson will go down as a non-participant for the Bills' second straight day of practice, which further supports the notion that the veteran signal-caller won't be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Bears. The Bills are expected to start Nathan Peterman in the Week 9 contest, with the newly-signed Matt Barkley on hand for backup duties while Anderson remains stuck in the NFL's concussion protocol.

