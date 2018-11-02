Bills' Derek Anderson: Officially questionable for Week 9
Anderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Anderson was listed as a non-participant at practice all week, but the Bills are evidently holding out some hope that the veteran signal-caller will be medically cleared in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. For now, the assumption is that Nathan Peterman will operate as the Bills' starting quarterback this weekend with Anderson still working through the concussion protocol and Josh Allen (elbow) ruled out.
