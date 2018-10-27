Bills' Derek Anderson: Ready for Monday
Anderson (back/calf) is good to go for Monday's matchup with the Patriots, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
With rookie Josh Allen (elbow) out again, Anderson is slated to draw another start under center. The 35-year-old completed 20 of 31 passes for just 175 yards in last week's loss to the Colts, and also turned the ball over four times. He will get a chance for redemption Monday against the Patriots, but Nathan Peterman will also be available if he struggles again early or suffers some type of setback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...