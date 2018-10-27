Anderson (back/calf) is good to go for Monday's matchup with the Patriots, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

With rookie Josh Allen (elbow) out again, Anderson is slated to draw another start under center. The 35-year-old completed 20 of 31 passes for just 175 yards in last week's loss to the Colts, and also turned the ball over four times. He will get a chance for redemption Monday against the Patriots, but Nathan Peterman will also be available if he struggles again early or suffers some type of setback.