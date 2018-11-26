Anderson (concussion) is still in the NFL's concussion protocol Monday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Anderson initially sustained the head injury on Oct. 29, and has now remained in the league-mandated concussion protocol for nearly an entire month. A timetable for the veteran quarterback's return is still uncertain, but even when Anderson does rejoin Buffalo's lineup he'll only serve a second or third-string role behind rookie Josh Allen.

