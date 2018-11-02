Bills' Derek Anderson: Remains in concussion protocol
Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
McDermott also said the team has received no indication from doctors whether Anderson is likely to clear the protocol, leaving his status questionable at best. Nathan Peterman would start at quarterback against the Bears should Anderson ultimately be ruled out, with the newly signed Matt Barkley serving as the backup.
