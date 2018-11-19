Anderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and wasn't available to practice Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson sustained the head injury back on Oct. 29, so it's somewhat troubling that he has yet to advance to the fourth phase of the five-step protocol, which allows players to participate in non-contact football activities. Even if Anderson progresses enough in the coming days to clear the protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, he could be a healthy inactive. Josh Allen (elbow) practiced fully Monday and is on track to return from a four-game absence and start this weekend, while Matt Barkley's stellar performance in a Week 10 spot start against the Jets may have been enough to keep him ahead of Anderson on the depth chart as the No. 2 quarterback.