Anderson (back/calf) was limited at Friday's practice.

The 35-year-old quarterback is tending to a few injuries after his first start with the Bills, which did not go swimmingly this past Sunday at Indianapolis. Despite completing 20 of 31 passes, Anderson racked up just 175 yards and committed four turnovers. He's slated to start again Monday night versus the Patriots due to Josh Allen's sprained elbow, but Nathan Peterman also will be available in the event Anderson can't get through the entire contest.

