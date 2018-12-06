Anderson (concussion) is still listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Anderson suffered the concussion all the way back in Week 8, so it's a bit surprising he's not back in full action at this stage. However, as the No. 3 quarterback for a team that wants to get rookie Josh Allen all the playing time he can get no matter how great or awful he may play, it's highly unlikely Anderson sees the field again in 2018.