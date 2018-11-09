Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson was sidelined with his concussion at the Bills' first two practices of the week, and the team has decided he will not be able to make enough progress in the concussion protocol to play in Week 10. Head coach Sean McDermott did not reveal his starter for this week at his Friday morning press conference, but according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, he left the door open for any of Josh Allen (elbow), Nathan Peterman, or Matt Barkley to get the nod.