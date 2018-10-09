Bills' Derek Anderson: Shuffling off to Buffalo
Anderson has officially signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The veteran is being brought in to give the Bills a third quarterback in the room and to provide some guidance for promising rookie Josh Allen. We'll see where Anderson eventually slots in on the depth chart, as all he'd have to do is be better than an unproven Nathan Peterman in practices to earn the No. 2 spot. We assume for now, until Anderson gets up to speed, he's the No. 3 guy to start his Bills career.
