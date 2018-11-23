Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

Although Anderson was able to maintain limited showings at practice this week, he didn't make enough progress to complete his journey through the concussion protocol. At the same time, Josh Allen has recovered from a sprained elbow in his throwing arm, setting the rookie up to retake his starting job Sunday. With Anderson sidelined, Allen's direct backup will be Matt Barkley.