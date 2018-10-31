Coach Sean McDermott said Anderson (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

The Bills haven't officially ruled Anderson out for their Week 9 machup with the Bears, but McDermott relayed that the team's current plans are to proceed with Nathan Peterman as their starter behind center for that contest, according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com. Things could change if Anderson progresses quickly through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in the next few days, but the Bills don't seem to have much optimism on that front, given their decision to sign fellow quarterback Matt Barkley to the 53-man roster Wednesday. Barkley would serve as Peterman's top backup Sunday if Anderson fails to clear the protocol by the weekend.

