Bills' Derek Anderson: Starting candidate
Anderson's teammate Josh Allen has been diagnosed with an injured ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is considered "week-to-week" by coach Sean McDermott.
McDermott won't yet rule Allen out for this week's game against the Colts. While the injury isn't considered a serious one, it's also enough of a concern that if Allen isn't fit to practice much this week, the team may just play it safe with the franchise quarterback. If that comes to pass, it would leave Anderson and No. 2 Nathan Peterman as the remaining starting options for Week 7. Considering Peterman's horrible track record and the fact the Buffalo fan base might have a mutiny if McDermott sticks with such an interception-prone guy, Anderson could be given the nod, even though he signed just last week and has had very little time with the playbook or his new teammates. This will be a very interesting week at One Bills Drive, to say the least.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6