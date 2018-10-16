Anderson's teammate Josh Allen has been diagnosed with an injured ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is considered "week-to-week" by coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott won't yet rule Allen out for this week's game against the Colts. While the injury isn't considered a serious one, it's also enough of a concern that if Allen isn't fit to practice much this week, the team may just play it safe with the franchise quarterback. If that comes to pass, it would leave Anderson and No. 2 Nathan Peterman as the remaining starting options for Week 7. Considering Peterman's horrible track record and the fact the Buffalo fan base might have a mutiny if McDermott sticks with such an interception-prone guy, Anderson could be given the nod, even though he signed just last week and has had very little time with the playbook or his new teammates. This will be a very interesting week at One Bills Drive, to say the least.