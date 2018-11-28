Coach Sean McDermott said Anderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Anderson also opened Week 12 as a limited participant in practice before sitting out Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars, so it would appear he's made no notable progress in his recovery from the head injury. Even if Anderson passes through the five-step protocol and gains clearance to play this weekend against the Dolphins, it's unclear if he would dress as the No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Josh Allen, as Matt Barkley may have permanently moved ahead of the veteran on the depth chart.