Anderson remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott already said Anderson, if cleared, would start in Week 10 over turnover-happy Nathan Peterman, but with the veteran still not practicing following the Week 8 injury, that scenario is starting to look sketchy. The best hope for the Bills might be if rookie Josh Allen (elbow) -- who's practicing on a limited basis Wednesday -- can get up to speed by Sunday.