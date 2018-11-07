Bills' Derek Anderson: Still not practicing
Anderson remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott already said Anderson, if cleared, would start in Week 10 over turnover-happy Nathan Peterman, but with the veteran still not practicing following the Week 8 injury, that scenario is starting to look sketchy. The best hope for the Bills might be if rookie Josh Allen (elbow) -- who's practicing on a limited basis Wednesday -- can get up to speed by Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...