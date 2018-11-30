Anderson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Anderson did practice on a limited basis all week, but still hasn't suited up for game action since suffering the concussion during a Week 8 start against the Patriots. With Josh Allen healthy again and Matt Barkley seemingly passing Anderson on the depth chart, he's working toward getting back to a No. 3/mentor role the rest of the way.