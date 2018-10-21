Anderson completed 20 of 31 passes for 175 yards with three interceptions and a lost fumble in Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts.

Anderson, who was out of football earlier this season, was thrown into a nightmare situation. With limited time to learn the offense and arguably the league's weakest skill position group around him, few can blame Anderson for his poor performance. If starter Josh Allen (elbow) remains sidelined in Week 8, Anderson will be fighting an uphill battle against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.