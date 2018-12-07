Bills' Derek Anderson: To miss fifth straight game
Anderson (concussion) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday but has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Matt Barkley will continue to serve as the backup to Josh Allen, while the Bills seemingly have no intention to get Anderson back on the field in 2018. At this point he's around to serve as a good, veteran sounding board for the promising Allen.
