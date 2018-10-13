Bills' Derek Anderson: Will begin as No. 3
Coach Sean McDermott said this week that Anderson's new teammate, Nathan Peterman, will remain the No. 2 quarterback for the time being.
Anderson is 35 and has only thrown eight passes in a regular-season game since the start of last season, so there's no guarantee he'll leapfrog Peterman, shaky as the youngster has looked in his limited NFL exposure. For now, Anderson will serve as nothing more than a mentor for prized rookie Josh Allen, and to a lesser extent Peterman, who's in just his second season. We'll see if McDermott changes the pecking order if Anderson starts to shine in practices.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...