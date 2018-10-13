Coach Sean McDermott said this week that Anderson's new teammate, Nathan Peterman, will remain the No. 2 quarterback for the time being.

Anderson is 35 and has only thrown eight passes in a regular-season game since the start of last season, so there's no guarantee he'll leapfrog Peterman, shaky as the youngster has looked in his limited NFL exposure. For now, Anderson will serve as nothing more than a mentor for prized rookie Josh Allen, and to a lesser extent Peterman, who's in just his second season. We'll see if McDermott changes the pecking order if Anderson starts to shine in practices.