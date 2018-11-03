Bills' Derek Anderson: Won't play Sunday
Anderson (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears, the Bills' official site reports.
This was never trending in the right direction for the veteran, especially with one less day to heal given that Anderson suffered the concussion in the Monday night game. Nathan Peterman will make his fourth career start, as the Buffalo faithful collectively holds its breath.
