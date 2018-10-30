Bills' Derek Anderson: Won't start Sunday
Anderson (concussion) is not expected to start during Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Anderson exited Buffalo's loss to the Patriots in Week 8 due to a concussion with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. The veteran appears unlikely to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, so Nathan Peterman is expected to start under center with rookie first-rounder Josh Allen (elbow) still unable to return to the field.
