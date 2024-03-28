The Bills signed Williams to a one-year contract Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suited up for 16 regular-season games with the Panthers last season, a span in which he racked up 33 tackles (13 solo) and one sack. He stands to bolster Buffalo's defensive line as a depth piece for the 2024 season.
