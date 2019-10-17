Bills' Devin Singletary: Appears past hamstring issue
Singletary (hamstring) practiced on a full basis for the second straight day Thursday.
It looks like Singletary is ready to rejoin the party following three straight absences and a bye, though with the team handling him with kid gloves ahead of a couple of those games, owners will want to check just ahead of Sunday's 1pm ET kickoff. Although he'll still yield the bulk of the carries to veteran Frank Gore, Singletary -- even with limited touches -- still has the potential to do some damage against the Swiss cheese defense known as the Dolphins.
