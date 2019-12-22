Bills' Devin Singletary: Bottled up by Patriots
Singletary rushed 15 times for 46 yards in the team's Week 16 loss to the Patriots. He also added one reception for two yards.
Despite Frank Gore not recording a touch for the first time this season, Singletary was limited as the Bills possessed the ball for just 21 minutes. Even when he did get touches, Singletary averaged only 3.1 yards per carry, with his longest gain going for 12 yards. Though Singletary has shown flashes as a receiver throughout his rookie campaign, he was lightly used through the air for the second consecutive week. He'll look to end the season on a stronger note as the Bills take on the Jets in Week 17, though he may not receive a full allotment of playing time with the Bills' playoff positioning locked in.
