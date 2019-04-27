Bills' Devin Singletary: Buffalo bound
The Bills selected Singletary in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 74th overall.
The man nicknamed "Motor" adds some much-needed youth to a Buffalo backfield headlined by LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore. Singletary's production at Florida Atlantic is second to none compared to his fellow running backs in this class. He racked up 66 career rushing touchdowns in three seasons, highlighted by a 32-touchdown campaign in 2017. Singletary (5-foot-7, 203 pounds) uses his low center of gravity to his advantage and is tough for opposing defenses to find in the backfield. He will have to fight for carries early in his career as long as McCoy, T.J. Yeldon, and Frank Gore are in the fold, but the backfield could be Singletary's by 2020.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...