The Bills selected Singletary in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

The man nicknamed "Motor" adds some much-needed youth to a Buffalo backfield headlined by LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore. Singletary's production at Florida Atlantic is second to none compared to his fellow running backs in this class. He racked up 66 career rushing touchdowns in three seasons, highlighted by a 32-touchdown campaign in 2017. Singletary (5-foot-7, 203 pounds) uses his low center of gravity to his advantage and is tough for opposing defenses to find in the backfield. He will have to fight for carries early in his career as long as McCoy, T.J. Yeldon, and Frank Gore are in the fold, but the backfield could be Singletary's by 2020.