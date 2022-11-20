Singletary rushed 18 time for 86 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 11 yards in the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Singletary tied backfield mate James Cook for the team lead in rushing yardage, logging season highs in both carries and yards in the process. The fourth-year back now also has his first consecutive games with double-digit totes, and he's found the end zone on three occasions over the last two games. Given the struggles of the Lions defense to stop the run at times this season, Singletary could potentially be heavily involved again in his return to Ford Field for a Thanksgiving afternoon showdown against Detroit.