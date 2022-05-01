The Bills drafted James Cook out of Georgia in the second round of the NFL Draft, and the rookie will presumably compete with Singletary and Zack Moss for playing time in 2022.

Singletary ended the 2021 season on a tear, scoring nine touchdowns over the team's last six games (three regular season, three playoffs) while surpassing 80 rushing yards in four of them. However, the Bills have mostly run a committee system during coach Sean McDermott's tenure, and with Moss being a shaky option and Singletary being limited to one very nice hot streak in a three-year career, Cook will now fill out the room. While we imagine the No. 1 job in the committee is Singletary's to lose, the Bills didn't use a second-round pick on a benchwarmer. Expect the rookie to start chipping in on Singletary's workload right away, and Cook could even leapfrog Moss in short order for the No. 2 role.