The Bills did not select a running back with any of their eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft to compete with Singletary and others for playing time.

Buffalo, picking near the end of the first round, never had a chance at Najee Harris or Travis Etienne, nor are we sure the team would have even chosen a running back had it had the chance. As it stands, Singletary is still at the top of the Bills' depth chart, but none of the options have the look of a feature back at this stage of their careers, and he'll compete with Zack Moss and newcomer Matt Breida -- plus anyone else the team might bring in -- to try to garner his share of the playing time in what's expected to be a high-powered offense once again.