Singletary rushed nine times for 27 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 21 more yards in the Bills' 24-16 preseason win over the Colts on Thursday.

The rookie third-round pick saw the heaviest workload of all the Bills' running backs, and his three receptions actually led all the team's pass catchers as well. Singletary is currently slotted third on the team's first unofficial depth chart, but if Thursday's exhibition opener is any indication, it's clear coach Sean McDermott plans to give the Florida Atlantic product a long look in preseason.