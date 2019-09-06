Bills' Devin Singletary: Could be used as returner
Singletary is an option in the return game for Week 1 with teammate Andre Roberts already being ruled out. "We've got some options there," coach Sean McDermott told the Bills' official site. "Whether it's (Robert) Foster, Devin Singletary, (Isaiah) McKenzie, (Micah) Hyde. We've got some guys who have some experience there."
Singletary may have the best moves of all those candidates, but the Bills may also be hesitant to put a rookie back there, one that didn't have a return in the preseason -- or since his freshman year in college, for that matter. He remains a true wild-card upside play until the offense sorts itself, as the Bills say they're rolling out a committee to start between Singletary, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon. Singletary has by far the most upside of the three backs, so if he can get past the inexperience issue and prove he can block, he could be seeing a meaningful number of carries quickly.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Listed behind Gore•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Sees boost with McCoy release•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Totals 31 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Compiles 48 total yards•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Solid depth chart positioning•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Handles some first-team snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...