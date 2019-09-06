Singletary is an option in the return game for Week 1 with teammate Andre Roberts already being ruled out. "We've got some options there," coach Sean McDermott told the Bills' official site. "Whether it's (Robert) Foster, Devin Singletary, (Isaiah) McKenzie, (Micah) Hyde. We've got some guys who have some experience there."

Singletary may have the best moves of all those candidates, but the Bills may also be hesitant to put a rookie back there, one that didn't have a return in the preseason -- or since his freshman year in college, for that matter. He remains a true wild-card upside play until the offense sorts itself, as the Bills say they're rolling out a committee to start between Singletary, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon. Singletary has by far the most upside of the three backs, so if he can get past the inexperience issue and prove he can block, he could be seeing a meaningful number of carries quickly.