Bills' Devin Singletary: Doesn't return to practice
Singletary (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Singletary didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual win over the Bengals. He appears to be in danger of missing another game when the Bills host the Patriots on Sunday in Week 4. Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon are the healthy options in Buffalo's backfield.
