Singletary rushed 12 times for 106 yards and a touchdown and secured two of three targets for 19 yards in the Bills' 35-13 win over the Bears on Saturday.

Singletary recorded a critical 33-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that gave the Bills a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The fourth-year pro was efficient on his other carries as well, gaining 73 efficient yards on his other 11 totes. Singletary has double-digit carries in six of his last seven games, but the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 17 against the Falcons a year ago. Singletary will next look to solve the talented Bengals defense in a Week 17 road showdown on Monday night, Jan. 2.