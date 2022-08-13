Singletary is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
This shouldn't be surprising as Singletary is locked in as one of the team's top running backs. Expect a bevy of backs, including James Cook, to get extended work with the majority of the Bills' projected starters healthy inactives.
