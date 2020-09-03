It still isn't clear how the Bills' backfield workload will be split between Singletary and Zack Moss, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Singletary was an effective runner throughout his rookie season and showed development as a receiving threat late in the year, but he also fumbled four times and apparently wasn't consistent in pass protection. The 223-pound Moss is a better bet to handle short-yardage work, but Singletary still figures to be the nominal starter and quite possibly the lead runner. Reports of fumbling issues at camp were probably overblown, as it was only two instances through seven practices, and we haven't heard any evidence the problem continued. For what it's worth, Singletary had only five fumbles on 765 touches in his college career, and Moss had only six on 778 touches.